Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $979.99 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $979.99 million and $33.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,338,010 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

