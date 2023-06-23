Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $979.99 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $979.99 million and $33.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043114 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030377 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014193 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003024 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,338,010 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.