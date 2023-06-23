Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.18). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares trading hands.
Allied Minds Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.
Allied Minds Company Profile
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
Featured Articles
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Minds
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.