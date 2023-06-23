Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.34

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1012375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,261 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

