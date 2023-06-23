Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.34

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1012375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,261 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Allogene Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.