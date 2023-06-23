Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 65,550 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises about 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.27% of MasTec worth $318,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $38,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 66.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of MTZ opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.92 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $113.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

