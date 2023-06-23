Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of AutoZone worth $182,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,440.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,559.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,487.30. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

