Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152,844 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.60% of Aptiv worth $180,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

