Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.26% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $233,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $204.18 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

