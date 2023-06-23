Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 355,569 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Devon Energy worth $172,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $47.69 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

