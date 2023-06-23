Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $164.16 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,781 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Synopsys worth $164,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $426.13 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.48. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

