Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $174.14 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $174,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 286,656 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,101,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB opened at $68.37 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

