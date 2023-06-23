Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $292.15 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,940 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $292,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,091,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

