Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $153,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $372.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day moving average of $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

