Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Innospec worth $253,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 0.6 %

Innospec stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

