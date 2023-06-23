Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $751,800.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,971.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $688,538.10.

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $679,400.00.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $363,379.56.

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.34, a PEG ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $7,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.