Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 3.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 680,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,203,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

