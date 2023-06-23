Amaze World Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.18 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.