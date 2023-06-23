AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,410,246 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

ABC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.07. 182,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,881. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $188.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

