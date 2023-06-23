Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $1,874,737.80 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

