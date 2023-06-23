Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
