Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

