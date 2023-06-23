Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,331. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.11.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.