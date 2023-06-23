Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,331. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.