Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 83,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 219,462 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

