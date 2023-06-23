Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 4.6%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 303,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 933,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $884,511.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,067,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,067,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,480,950. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

