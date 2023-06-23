Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Check-Cap (CHEK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK):

6/19/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/3/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – Check-Cap is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 5.3 %

CHEK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,926. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Check-Cap Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

