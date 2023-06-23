Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $7.32

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at $128,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 3.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading

