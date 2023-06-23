Analyzing Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Earth Science Tech and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeyondSpring has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

15.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech N/A N/A -49.75% BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earth Science Tech and BeyondSpring’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $10,000.00 1,234.79 $3.17 million N/A N/A BeyondSpring $1.35 million 34.88 -$33.28 million N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeyondSpring.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Earth Science Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. engages in research and development of pharmaceutical products and topicals. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

