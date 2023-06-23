Andy Missan Sells 27,500 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $863.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

