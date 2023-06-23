ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
ANIP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 509,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $929.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $52.80.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
Read More
- Get a free research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.