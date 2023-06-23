ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ANIP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 509,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $929.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

