Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.65

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.65 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.82). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 13,526 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday.
Anpario Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.99. The firm has a market cap of £51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,434.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anpario
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
