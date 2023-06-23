Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.65

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.65 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.82). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 13,526 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.99. The firm has a market cap of £51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,434.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Anpario news, insider Richard Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($64,939.22). Insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

