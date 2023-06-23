Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $3.99 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00013216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $74.39 million and approximately $936.24 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.02163192 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,113.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

