Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 13,907 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

