Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

