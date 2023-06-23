Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

