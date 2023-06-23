Apeiron RIA LLC Has $358,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $110.48. 65,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,517. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

