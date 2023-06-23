Apeiron RIA LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:EFV opened at $48.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

