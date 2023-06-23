Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $460,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,715. The company has a market cap of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

