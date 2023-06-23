Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

FTXG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $974.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

