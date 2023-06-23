Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $276.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day moving average of $241.54.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

