Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

