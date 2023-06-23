Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

