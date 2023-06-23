AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 6.3% Higher

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.94 and last traded at $177.94. 3,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 116,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.