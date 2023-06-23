Applied Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 506% compared to the average volume of 2,035 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital Stock Up 6.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,124. The stock has a market cap of $927.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

