Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$7.58. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.