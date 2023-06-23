Ardor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.81 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

