Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $153.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

