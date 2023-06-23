Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.85.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $153.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Arista Networks from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.