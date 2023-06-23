ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Shares Up 0.6%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.77. 34,520 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

