Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Shares Up 80.9%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 80.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 28,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 21,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

