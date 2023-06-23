Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 2,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Get Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.