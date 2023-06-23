Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $58.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

