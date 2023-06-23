Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $114,260.16 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $114,260.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arteris Trading Up 4.0 %
Arteris stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arteris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
