Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lessened by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $52,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $212.02. 113,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

